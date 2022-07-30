UFC 277 results: Magomed Ankalaev stops Anthony Smith with ground strikes

The UFC 277 PPV main card kicked off with the promotion’s #4 ranked light heavyweight, Magomed Ankalaev, picking up a second round ground and pound TKO on former title challenger, Anthony Smith. It seemed as though Smith hurt his leg in some way, and after pulling guard, Ankalaev postured up to rain down blows. This is the NINTH win in a row for Magomed, who expressed his desire for a title shot in his post-fight interview.

The opening round was a bit sticky, with a lot of measuring and feinting going on. There were some leg kicks shared back and forth, but not many got through to do damage. Smith got knocked over towards the end of the round, and Ankalaev spent the remaining time kicking at the legs.

Smith closed the distance in the second round, pushing Ankalaev up against the cage. He tried to get a takedown, but Ankalaev defended well, so Anthony tried to pull guard. Ankalaev avoided the sweep attempts and started to pepper Smith with ground and pound. Smith didn’t improve his position and the referee called off the match. Smith was carried to the locker room post-fight, indicating to press row that he broke his leg in the opening round.

Magomed Ankalaev def. Anthony Smith by TKO at 3:09 of round 2: Light Heavyweight