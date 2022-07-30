UFC 277 fight day odds: Amanda Nunes favored to finish Julianna Pena in rematch

It’s fight day for UFC 277, which will be hosted from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The card’s headliner will enjoy women’s bantamweight champ, Julianna Pena, in a rematch with the woman she took the title from, Amanda Nunes. Now, let’s go look at the odds and a few prop bets.

The first time these fighters met was at UFC 269 back in December of 2021. Julianna Pena was a +650 betting underdog to Amanda Nunes’ favored line of -1000. Pena shocked the world to become the champ, and although that line is much smaller this time around, Juliana is still the underdog. For tonight’s UFC 277, Pena is listed with a +220 moneyline, while Nunes is being offered up at a favored tick of -260.

Just like their first encounter, the odds reflect this rematch ending early. The proposition ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ is rocking a strongly favored line of -250, with a +180 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ bet.

Not only are the oddsmakers siding with Amanda here, but they’re also suspecting that she’ll get a finish. The prop bet ‘Nunes wins inside distance’ is positioned at -125, with ‘Not Nunes inside distance’ sporting a line of -105. Although she stopped Nunes in their first fisticuffs, the bookies aren’t expecting a similar ending. The proposition ‘Pena wins inside distance’ holds an inflated value of +425, while the ‘Not Pena inside distance’ selection is wildly favored at -700.

It seems as though a knockout would be the way “The Lioness” would find a finish as ‘Nunes wins by TKO/KO’ is trending at +110. Going the other way with that same prop, ‘Pena wins by TKO/KO’ is navigating in the +1000 realm.

“The Venezuelan Vixen” snagged up an RNC to capture the title, but the exotic bet ‘Pena wins by submission’ can be found floating around with a +650 line. The odds are suggesting that Amanda actually has a better chance of getting a tap with ‘Nunes wins by submission’ owning a +500 line. Go figure!

Check out the UFC 277 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

