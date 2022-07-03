‘Drunk’ Henry Cejudo interrupts Sean O’Malley’s UFC 276 post-fight interview

Sean O’Malley was part of an anti-climatic fight to open the main card of UFC 276 last night. The top-15 ranked bantamweight fought to a no contest with Pedro Munhoz, which was called off in the second due to an accidental foul (eye poke) by O’Malley.

O’Malley said he considered this a win, though. And he was certainly acting like it in his post-fight media appearances.

During one of those obligations O’Malley had to deal with interruptions from one Henry Cejudo, who was hanging out backstage.

Check it out below (and note the sheer comedy involving Deiveson Figueiredo mid-way through the clip):

This legit look like a scene out of The Office . pic.twitter.com/rF8Xq1ua9U — Je Ge (@Jeffgotjuice) July 3, 2022

“I’d love a tune-up. What do you say, Precious?” said Cejudo, while O’Malley was talking about the fight with Munhoz (ht MMA Mania). “I’m good to go. When would you want to bend the knee, at what time? Because I think you absolutely suck. Go on, carry on with the interview, go ahead.”

“What do you weigh?” O’Malley replied. “That guy’s cringey. No one takes that dude serious.”

O’Malley continued talking about Cejudo at the post-fight press conference. During that appearance he accused Cejudo, who recently re-entered the USADA testing pool, of being drunk and out of shape.

Sean O'Malley says “fatass” Henry Cejudo “should stay retired”



“Looks like he’s on drugs. Looks fat. Maybe having a midlife crisis.”



Full #UFC276 post-fight scrum ▶️ https://t.co/AK5FM7ApPW pic.twitter.com/Ph11GAEG3E — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 3, 2022

“That little fat ass should stay retired,” he said. “He’s running around drunk in the backstage, got escorted out, he was tripping over things, running into things. Looks like he’s on drugs. Looks fat. I don’t know if he’s having a mid-life crisis or what. He mumbled some words like that, is anyone realistic? Does Henry come back? He looks fat as shit, what, does he want to fight in three years?”

Cejudo, a former Olympic champion, clinched the UFC flyweight title in 2018. He then won the UFC bantamweight title the following year, making him one of just four people to ever hold simultaneous UFC titles.

He retired from MMA in 2020, after defending the bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz. Ever since saying he was done from the sport, Cejudo has been calling out fighters and claiming he wants back in.

UFC President Dana White has said on multiple occasions that he has moved on from Cejudo. So it remains to be seen if ‘Triple-C’ will ever be back in the Octagon.

O’Malley’s no contest last night follows three straight wins in the Octagon. Over that stretch he stopped Raulian Paiva, Kris Moutinho and Thomas Almeida.