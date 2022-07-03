 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pros and Cons from UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

This is UFC 276 in a few short tweets!

By Anton Tabuena
/ new
Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

UFC 276 is in the books and it saw two titles get successfully defended with mostly one-sided decisions.

Alexander Volkanovski clearly took all five rounds, beating Max Holloway and putting an end to that rivalry that already lasted three years and 75 minutes of actual cage time. In the main event, Israel Adesanya had a relatively easy time against Jared Cannonier, as he controlled distance and kept him hesitant the entire time.

Stealing the show though, was Alex Pereira, who was clearly the biggest winner on the card. After Sean Strickland criticized his striking ability during the lead up, Pereira just quickly and completely destroyed him on their match. The former GLORY champ probably booked himself a lucrative title bout against Adesanya, who he already beat during their kickboxing days.

Below, we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:

And that’s about it. For more social media musings, follow me on twitter over at @antontabuena, and of course you should do that for Bloody Elbow’s official twitter account as well.

In This Stream

UFC 276: ‘Adesanya vs. Cannonier’ & ‘Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 63 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...