UFC 276 post-fight bonuses: Alex Pereira sleeps Sean Strickland to earn extra $50k

UFC 276 delivered some goods on Saturday night. The middleweight headliner ended with the champion retaining his title, and the featherweight co-headliner saw the end of one of the greatest rivalries in UFC history.

The preliminary portion of the card began violently after Julija Stoliarenko earned her first UFC win with an armbar that either dislocated or broke the arm of Jessica Rose-Clark. The Lithuanian also delivered this gem of a line during her post-fight press conference: “If you don’t tap, I’m going to snap it.” What else can you say after that? Maycee Barber scored a unanimous decision over Jessica Eye, who proceeded to leave her gloves in the Octagon and retire from mixed martial arts. Best of luck in your future endeavors, ‘Evil’ Eye! André Muniz outgrappled Uriah Hall en route to a decision, his first in the UFC since joining the roster nearly three years ago. Dricus Du Plessis and Brad Tavares were involved in a barnburner, but ‘Stilllknocks’ emerged victorious. He used his time on the microphone to challenge Kelvin Gastelum, who he was briefly scheduled to meet at UFC 273 this past April. It might be a good time to reschedule that one. The ‘Future’ Ian Machado Garry kept his undefeated record intact with a decision over a game Gabe Green. Some of the combinations from Garry were filthy! Jim Miller became the all-time leader in UFC wins with a second-round guillotine over Donald Cerrone. Before he could celebrate, ‘A-10’ allowed ‘Cowboy’ to have his final moment in the Octagon as the longtime WEC and UFC veteran retired. Jalin Turner wasted no time stunning and submitting Brad Riddell with a guillotine in less than a minute. Wow! The ‘Tarantula’ should find himself ranked by next week.

The main portion of the card had Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley end in a No Contest after the ‘Young Punisher’ was accidentally poked in the eye during the second round. Such a bummer to see the fight end that way! Bryan Barberena went to war with Robbie Lawler and lived to tell the tale. ‘Ruthless’ and ‘Bam Bam’ stood in front of each other for two rounds and traded shots until the former UFC welterweight champion was stopped by standing TKO. Is it too soon to declare that one ‘Fight of the Night’? Alex Pereira added another highlight-reel finish to his resume with a brutal first-round knockout of Sean Strickland. ‘Poatan’ sent a message to his former kickboxing foe, who he could fight for the championship in his next appearance.

Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time and ended their rivalry with a truly masterful performance. The ‘Great’ one was better in every department tonight and had answers for whatever ‘Blessed’ threw his way. He even opened up a gnarly cut on the Hawaiian that seemed to worsen as the fight progressed. Now 3-0 against Holloway and on his fourth successful defense, Volkanovski hinted at a potential move to lightweight for an opportunity to become a two-division champion.

Israel Adesanya bested another challenger in Jared Cannonier. There was no rest for ‘The Last Stylebender,’ who immediately shifted his focus to Pereira in what should be an interesting fight whenever it happens.

Performance of the Night: Alex Pereira, Jalin Turner and Julija Stoliarenko

Julija Stoliarenko def. Jessica Rose-Clark by submission (armbar) at :42 of Round 1

Jim Miller def. Donald Cerrone by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:32 of Round 2

Jalin Turner def. Brad Riddell by submission (guillotine choke) at :45 of Round 1

Bryan Barberena def. Robbie Lawler by TKO at 4:47 of Round 2

Alex Pereira def. Sean Strickland by KO at 2:36 of Round 1

Fight of the Night: Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Maycee Barber def. Jessica Eye by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Andre Muniz def. Uriah Hall by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Dricus Du Plessis def. Brad Tavares by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Ian Garry def. Gabriel Green by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz ruled a No Contest (accidental eye poke) at 3:09 of Round 2

Alexander Volkanovski def. Max Holloway by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Israel Adesanya def. Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)