UFC 276: ‘Adesanya vs. Cannonier’ & ‘Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3’ | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon is here, joined by his co-hort, Eddie Mercado. We recorded for you on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC 276: ‘Adesanya vs. Cannonier’ & ‘Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3’ 12-bout PPV event, which took place at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Overall, this 12-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, two thrilling KO/TKO’s, three sweet submissions, six hard-fought decisions, & one no contest. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included: FOTN: Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena. POTN: Alex Pereira, Jalin Turner and Julija Stoliarenko.

Here’s a look at the UFC 276: ‘Adesanya vs Cannonier’ & ‘Volkanovski vs Holloway 3;’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD

12, TITLE FIGHT #1 — UFC MW Championship: Israel Adesanya (23-1) DEF. Jared Cannonier (15-6) — via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

11. TITLE FIGHT #2/THE TRILOGY — UFC FW Championship: Alexander Volkanovski (25-1) DEF. Max Holloway (23-7) — via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

10. 185lbs: Alex Pereira (6-1) DEF. Sean Strickland (25-4) — via KO at 2:36 of round one

9. 170lbs: Bryan Barberena (18-8) DEF. Robbie Lawler (29-16) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:47 of round two

8. 135lbs: Pedro Munhoz (19-7) vs. Sean O’Malley (15-1) — fought to a NO CONTEST (accidental eye poke) at 3:09 of round two

ABC/UFC FIGHT PASS/ESPN+ PRELIMS

7. 155lbs: Jalin Turner (13-5) DEF. Brad Riddell (10-3) — via submission (guillotine) at :45 of the first round

6. Jim Miller (35-16) DEF. Donald Cerrone (36-17) — via submission (guillotine) at 1:32 of the second round

5. 170lbs: Ian Garry (10-0) DEF. Gabriel Green (11-4) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. 185lbs: Dricus Du Plessis (17-2) DEF. Brad Tavares (19-7) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

ESPN/ESPN+ EARLY PRELIMS

3. 185lbs: André Muniz (23-4) DEF. Uriah Hall (17-11) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

2. Maycee Barber (11-2) DEF. Jessica Eye (15-11) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

1. 135lbs: Julija Stoliarenko (10-6) DEF. Jessica-Rose Clark (11-8) — via submission (armbar) at :42 of the first round

