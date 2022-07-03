Decision! Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier full fight video highlights from UFC 276 main event

UFC 276’s second title fight headlined the card, with a middleweight championship bout between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier. Adesanya came in on the heels of five straight title defenses of his middleweight crown, and he notched his sixth on this evening.

Adesanya was sharp, and he kept Cannonier was frozen and very hesitant from range for the most part as he couldn’t figure out the distance. It wasn’t the most entertaining affair, but Adesanya was slick as usual and won a well deserved decision.

Watch highlights from the contest below, along with a snippet from our play-by-play:

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier, Round 5

Jab from Izzy but Cannonier presses forward with a right. Leg kick from Adesanya. Cannonier with a body kick but Izzy dodges the follow-ups. Aesanya kicks high and low. The jab is on point. Left lands soft for Cannonier and a low kick. Counter right from Cannonier. Izzy is hand fighting. Cannonier bodys Adesanya to the cage. Two minutes to go. Adesanya isn’t doing much, but neither is Cannonier. Adesanya scoops a single. Adesanya hops away and gets his leg free. Jab rom Adesanya. Two rights from Cannonier. Izzy with a hard right. Inside low kick. The crowd boos them to the horn. 10-9 and 49-46 Adesanya on my card.

Israel Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

Comienza a completar combinaciones efectivas de puños y patadas el campeón Adesanya #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/ZGSGNBvznR — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 3, 2022

Una tremenda técnica y precisión por parte del campeón en su especialidad #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/4pZMnroTSU — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 3, 2022

Cuarto round donde el retador propone mas y el campeón defiende #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/aDeb39nBMw — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 3, 2022

El manejo de distancia de Adesanya es maestro! #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/12bOx9fWCa — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 3, 2022