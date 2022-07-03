Shutout! Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 3 full fight video highlights from UFC 276 title bout

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway faced off against each other for the third time as the co-main event of UFC 276. The two elite featherweights are already very familiar with each other, having 50 minutes of fighting between them already.

Holloway had some moments, but Volkanovski proved that he just keeps improving as he won what will likely be the final 25 minutes of this rivalry. Volkanovski pitched a shut out and won all five rounds from all the scorecards.

Watch highlights from the contest below, along with a snippet from our play-by-play:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway, Round 5

Holloway pressuring but Volkanovski lands a couple of inside kicks and jabs. Holloway changes levels looking for a takedown but Volkanovski just spins him against the fence. Knees from Volk and they break. Low kick from Volkanovski. Head kick lands for him. Back to the jab. Two low kicks to each leg from the champ. He’s cruising. More jabs. Holloway whiffs on a head kick. Back to the clinch. Half a round left. Two short shots from Volk on the break, and Holloway lands one back. Volkanovski with a hard jab. Holloway is wearing the crimson mask. Volkanovski is opening up now, looking for a stoppage. Holloway isn’t badly hurt but he looks brutal. Jab and a right and gets out of danger. Triple jab from the champ. He just pitched a shutout. 10-9 and 50-45 Volkanovski.

AlexanderVolkanovski defeated Max Holloway via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

