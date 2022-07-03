 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Sparring’ - Pros react to Israel Adesanya’s uneventful win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.

By Lucas Rezende
Israel Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

In a tepid performance, Israel Adesanya defended the middleweight title once again at UFC 276. Although he did not score a knockout, the ‘Last Stylebender’ coasted to a unanimous decision win against Jared Cannonier On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

