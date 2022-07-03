‘Sparring’ - Pros react to Israel Adesanya’s uneventful win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

In a tepid performance, Israel Adesanya defended the middleweight title once again at UFC 276. Although he did not score a knockout, the ‘Last Stylebender’ coasted to a unanimous decision win against Jared Cannonier On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

Whatever Jared just did with his hands, I like that. No clue what it means, but I think I like it — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

I have zero idea how this fight plays out...#UFC276 pic.twitter.com/JO6cJ8xCQK — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 3, 2022

Jared has thrown more snot rockets than strikes in this bout so far. — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) July 3, 2022

2-2 going into 5? @ — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) July 3, 2022

Cannonier needs to just brawl man. Just go for it or die trying.#ufc276 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 3, 2022

Snooz — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) July 3, 2022

Volk and Izzy both 5-0 whitewash #UFC276 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 3, 2022

Main event was more like a sparring in the gym.

Congratulations to the champ on retaining his title.

Now is Pereira vs ADESANYA. — Carlston Harris Moçambique (@carlstonMMA) July 3, 2022

Izzy won but Jared came prepared it was a good fight — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 3, 2022