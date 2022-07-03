‘Master class’ - Pros react to Alexander Volkanovski’s dominant win over Max Holloway at UFC 276

In a masterful performance, Alexander Volkanovski defended the featherweight belt and went 3-0 against former champion Max Holloway. After five dominant rounds on the feet, the ‘Great’ scored a unanimous decision win at UFC 276. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.
This is the fight we have been waiting for. I had @BlessedMMA in their last fight and i belive he will beat @alexvolkanovski this time too #UFC276— The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) July 3, 2022
Volks accuracy is amazing— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 3, 2022
These two don't care about brain cells.. or tomorrow. That got Violent fast. 1-0 max?#UFC276— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 3, 2022
Damn Volkans combos are on fire tonight. He looks great and gets R2— Funky (@Benaskren) July 3, 2022
Volk is out jabbing the taller fighter and controlling the distances better. Very impressive work— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 3, 2022
Ugh nasty cut #ufc276— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 3, 2022
Pretty sure @BlessedMMA ‘a cut has a clitoris— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) July 3, 2022
Volkanovski is like the Tasmanian devil #UFC276— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 3, 2022
My brothers in christ, Volk is evolving. He’s following the canelo blueprint for the body type, and adding speed. Max hasn’t added anything since the last fight. #UFC276— Louis Smolka (@LouisSmolkaMMA) July 3, 2022
Volkanovski is damn good at fighting. This is a 5 round master class. #UFC276— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 3, 2022
Volk the goat #UFC276— Jimmy Crute (@CruteJim) July 3, 2022
I’m next. Let’s go— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) July 3, 2022
Wow Volk is just on a different level #ufc276— Jornel A1 Lugo (@Aunolugo) July 3, 2022
Volk Vs Charlie olives next? #ufc276— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 3, 2022
Volk needs to get a chance a double champ status— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 3, 2022
Volk really set himself apart tonight— Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) July 3, 2022
@alexvolkanovski with another stellar performance. #UFC276— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) July 3, 2022
Volk just looked phenomenal. You cannot doubt him anymore!— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 3, 2022
The greatest Featherweight of all time. He's just on another level! #UFC276 #AussieAussieAussie
Volkanovski is a F@**** problem. What speed and what time to fight. #Ufc276— Dudu Dantas (@DuduDantasMMA) July 3, 2022
Volk made Max look like he was stuck in the mud. That was crazy to watch. Volk is different— Bryan Battle (@BryanBattle10) July 3, 2022
Who can beat @alexvolkanovski ?????— Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) July 3, 2022
ill bring u down— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) July 3, 2022
Champ @alexvolkanovski is at another level but @BlessedMMA has no quit in him he is all heart!!! Great fight @ufc #UFC276— Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) July 3, 2022
