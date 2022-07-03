UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier results and post-fight analysis

UFC 276 is all wrapped up, and after such a great start to the night with some outstanding prelims and a couple of impressive knockouts on the main card, I think it’s fair to say that it was the title fights that left the crowd wanting more.

Israel Adesanya had a cool walkout paying homage to The Undertaker — with WWE’s Vince and Stephie McMahon, Triple H, and Pat McAfee all sitting in attendance — but the actual championship bout between him and Jared Cannonier was forgettable. You really have to go back to the Paulo Costa fight to find Adesanya’s last exciting showing, and this is his fourth bout since then. Adesanya outstruck Cannonier by working his crisp jab, mixing in some kicks, and timing Jared with quality counters. Cannonier really just wasn’t aggressive enough and his best attacks were sporadic and immediately cut off by Adesanya before he could get any flow of power shots going. Attempts to wrestle Izzy proved unsuccessful, and fans were leaving the T-Mobile Arena before the fight was even over. It’s another Adesanya decision win but he has now firmly hit the stretch of his career that his fights feel like sparring matches. No denying that Adesanya is a terrific striker and it takes two to tango and all that jazz, but this stretch of cautiousness is absolutely going to turn fans off and I don’t blame them. Hopefully the UFC books him against Alex Pereira (more on that later) as it’s really the only fight in the entire division that I believe anyone would like to see him in.

As for the co-main event, sometimes a fighter just has your number. You may be able to beat just about everyone else but there’s that one foe you cannot solve. For Max Holloway, that foe is Alexander Volkanovski. The trilogy was a dud in terms of being competitive or dramatic, but it was a virtuoso display by the reigning featherweight champion and perhaps the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Volkanovski soundly outboxed the self-proclaimed best boxer in the MMA in a truly sensational performance. He was faster, sharper, more accurate, and by the end of the fight he’d busted open Holloway’s face with a nasty cut above his left eye, and blackened and swollened his right eye. Holloway has long been the fighter who drills opponents with constant offense and mesmerizing combinations, but Volkanovski limited him to single shots while piecing him up with his own combos. It was as futile a showing as we’ve ever seen out of Holloway, and that says way more about how superb Volkanovski is to shut down an all-time great like Max. The pro-Holloway crowd was almost stunned to silence watching Holloway get smashed up.

What’s next for Volk? Well a fourth fight with Holloway is not needed, but he has options. Josh Emmett could get the next crack at the belt. Yair Rodriguez (if he defeats Brian Ortega later this month) could get a shot even though he just lost to Holloway in his previous bout. Arnold Allen, Bryce Mitchell, and Movsar Evloev are all lurking without being a fight away from a title shot. I guess Henry Cejudo is an option but that doesn’t interest me at all. Volkanovski hasn’t cleaned out the division but man oh man does a vacant lightweight title bout between him and Charles Oliveira intrigue the hell out of me. If it’s another defense of his belt then I’m cool with that, if it’s a champ-champ opportunity I’m down for that too.

More thoughts below:

Main Card

I picked Sean Strickland off the idea that he would try and wrestle Alex Pereira instead of just stand at range in front of a truly elite kickboxer with one of the best left hooks in all of combat sports. Well he didn’t wrestle and he stood at range in front of the ex-GLORY champion. What do you think happened? Left hook knockdown, follow-up right hand, Strickland go night-night and can’t be obnoxious for a little while. Title shot time for Pereira. The storyline with him and Israel Adesanya is already built-in and he just demolished a top-5 guy in his third UFC appearance. Let’s see these two for the belt next.

Bryan Barberena wasn’t too far removed from losing to Jason Witt. Now ‘Bam Bam’ can say he’s one of only three people to finish former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler via strikes. It was an outstanding, grueling, back-and-forth striking battle that pitted Lawler’s power against Barberena’s incredible volume. If Lawler was getting the better of the action for much of the contest, Barberena’s pace eventually wore Robbie down and he hurt the iron-chinned Robbie with a right hand that started the finishing sequence. The body shots and short elbows upstairs really bothered Lawler and Barberena’s relentlessness turned into ruthlessness against the ‘Ruthless’ one. It’s a great win for Barberena but for Lawler, whom I might say didn’t really look like a shot fighter in there, time is winding down on his memorable career.

Can’t say I expected Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz to not only be a bad fight but also end with a fight-ending foul. Munhoz took the first round almost exclusively by throwing low kicks, something O’Malley has been susceptible to in the past, and then just as O’Malley was slowly but surely starting to find his boxing range and timing he poked Munhoz in the eye. Crowd thought it wasn’t a poke (it was), Munhoz said he couldn’t see, fight’s over and O’Malley celebrated for some reason. We get a no contest in a surprisingly drab affair, and presumably a rematch. Hardly a fight anyone would be too eager to run back based on what we saw, and for O’Malley we don’t learn a whole lot about his upside at bantamweight.

