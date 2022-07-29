Michael Chandler says ‘gangster in every sense of the word’ Nate Diaz could make Khamzat fight ‘fun’

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler thinks Nate Diaz is in over his head and outmatched against Khamzat Chimaev, but if anyone could turn the matchup into a dogfight, it’s Diaz.

Chandler branded Diaz ‘a gangster in every sense of the word’ for agreeing to fight Khamzat in what could be the Stockton, Calif. native’s final walk to the Octagon after fifteen years of blood, sweat, and tears in the UFC.

‘Iron’ Mike predicts a dire outcome for Diaz, who has lost three of his last four, on fight night but thinks it would be foolish to write off the UFC veteran entirely.

“It’s a tough fight. Khamzat, obviously, still undefeated, beat by friend Gilbert (Burns); very tough, very close fight. I think Gilbert put on much more of a performance than I think Nate Diaz is gonna be able to withstand when you talk about a guy like Khamzat,” Chandler said backstage at The O2 last weekend at UFC London (h/t MMA News). “Khamzat is a big human being, at the 170/185 division. So, I think Diaz is gonna be outmatched in pretty much every aspect of the game. But Nate Diaz is a gangster in every sense of the word, so it’ll be fun.”

UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz takes place on Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.