‘That s***’s goofy’ — Dana White says Nate Diaz would ‘never’ fight Jake Paul

Nate Diaz has no interest in a boxing match with Jake Paul, according to UFC president Dana White.

Although Diaz teased the matchup on social media, he reportedly told White behind closed doors that the fight was beneath him and that he would never stoop so low as to box a YouTuber.

Diaz thinks the matchup is ‘goofy’, per White, and hinted that he might have other ideas in mind for his next fight.

“I don’t know [if Diaz will fight Paul],” White told Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole in a recent interview. “He said, ‘I would never do that.’ That’s what he said to me. He said, ‘That s***’s goofy.’ I don’t know. That’s what he said to me.”

Diaz has just one fight left on his UFC contract and will look to explore free agency after his Sept. 10 matchup with Khamzat Chimaev, which will feature as the UFC 279 main event at the T-Moble Arena in Las Vegas.

Diaz is expected to leave the Ultimate Fighting Championship after fifteen years with the promotion, claiming he’s got ‘b-gger sh-t to do’ — like box Jake Paul — outside the UFC.