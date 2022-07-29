Michael Chandler says ‘total package’ Paddy Pimblett will be ‘top 10’ UFC lightweight someday

Consider Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) a fan of Paddy Pimblett after getting to watch the U.K. star dismantle and submit Jordan Leavitt at The O2 in London last Saturday.

Chandler, who had ringside tickets for the event, was blown away by the atmosphere on fight night and credited Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) as the star of the show.

‘Iron’ Mike thinks it’s only a matter of time until ‘The Baddy’ cracks the top ten at lightweight, teasing a possible showdown with the Brit in the not-too-distant future.

“He’s great, man,” Chandler told reporters backstage at The O2 after UFC Fight Night 208 (h/t MMA Junkie). “Paddy and I have been in contact a little bit. He’s a guy who’s in that perfect – kind of that perfect position where I’m the guy. I’m gonna be the champion here in the next 12 months. He’s going to be nipping at my heels, coming into the top 15, coming into the top 10. But I don’t have a scarcity mindset when it comes to other guys in my division, especially when I see guys who are doing it the right way in my opinion.”

“He’s a marketable guy, he’s a happy guy, he’s a fun guy, he’s fun to watch, he’s fun on the microphone, he’s the total package,” Chandler added. “People can hate on him all they want, but really they’re just being haters. Paddy Pimblett is the total package, but can he put it together inside the octagon within the bells and continue to keep winning? We’ll see.”

Pimblett submitted Leavitt to extend his winning streak to 5-0, with three stoppage victories in the UFC. The 27-year-old feels he is destined for stardom and believes he will one day surpass Conor McGregor as the UFC’s biggest cash cow.