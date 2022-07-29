UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 weigh-in live stream

The UFC is in Dallas, TX this weekend with a bumper PPV card that offers two title fights (sorta) and a number of thrilling match-ups.

The main event is a rematch for one of the UFC’s bantamweight titles, with Julianna Pena defending versus Amanda Nunes. Pena submitted Nunes last year to take the crown. The pair have also been coaching opposite each other on the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter.

The co-main event is for an interim flyweight title. Kai Kara-France and former champ Brandon Moreno will be battling it out to see who gets to fight Deiveson Figueiredo for a unification bout.

Rounding out the main card is Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich, Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez and Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith.

But before any of these fights, or those on the prelims and early prelims can go ahead, all the fighters need to make weight. With two titles on the line tomorrow there’s a finer margin for error. Each fighter involved in the last two bouts will need to hit their weight exactly or risk a Charles Oliveira moment.

You can watch the official weigh-ins right here with video that comes courtesy of our friends at MMA Fighting. The stream begins at 10 AM ET.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will go live at 5pm ET. You can watch those below.

Full results:

Main card (10 PM ET on ESPN+ PPV):

Bantamweight championship: Julianna Pena [c] vs. Amanda Nunes

Flyweight championship (interim): Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

Prelims (8 PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Matt Semelsberger

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab

Lightweight: Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia

Early Prelims (6 PM ET on ESPN+):

Welterweight: Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt

Bantamweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Joselyne Edwards

Light heavyweight: Nick Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

Welterweight: Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond