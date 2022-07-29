 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Level Change Podcast 183: Dana defends Chimaev-Diaz, UFC 277

Episode 183 discussion: Dana defends Chimaev vs. Diaz, Tate admits terrible weight cut to 125 but refuses to retire, Swanson dropping to 135, UFC 277 preview

By Stephie Haynes
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

TLC, The Level Change Podcast, UFC Podcast, MMA Podcast, Boxing Podcast, Mookie Alexander, Victor Rodriguez, Stephie Haynes, June M. Williams

EPISODE 183

Dana White defends Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev booking - 2:42

Miesha Tate admits flyweight cut was “terrible,” but she won’t retire - 17:19

Cub Swanson makes curious decision to move to bantamweight - 25:32

Curtis Blaydes wants title eliminator bout - 31:40

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 38:30

Mookie: Jackson, Craig, Krylov, Pimblett, Curtis, Aspinall (3-3)

Stephie: Jackson, Craig, Krylov, Pimblett, Curtis, Blaydes (4-2)

Victor: Jackson, Oezdemir, Gustafsson, Leavitt, Curtis, Blaydes (3-3)

STANDINGS

Mookie: 83-48-3

Stephie: 81-50-3

Victor: 75-56-3

UFC 277

Smith-Ankalaev - 39:47

Pantoja-Perez - 42:30

Lewis-Pavlovich - 44:33

Moreno-Kara France - 47:12

Pena-Nunes - 50:45

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander, Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast. If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

In This Stream

UFC 277: ‘Peña vs. Nunes 2’ & ‘Moreno vs. Kara-France’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 22 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...