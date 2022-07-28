UFC 277 video: Embedded, part 4 - ‘It was a 10 percent version of Amanda’

UFC 277 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fourth episode for this weekend’s big show in Dallas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off at the athlete hotel with Anthony Smith, who is making his first appearance in this Embedded series. It’s his birthday, so he stuck around Omaha as long as possible and got into Dallas late. Smith makes fun of his BJJ coach as he tries to strangle him.

Amanda Nunes is getting a workout in now. Her coach says she came into the last fight at about 10% of what she usually is.

Julianna Pena now. Her team is getting loose by doing weird dances and free-flowing. Pena is walking around like Conor McGregor. Her coach says Nunes is going to dance around and try to point fight with Julianna, which is completely ridiculous. He was serious though. The woman with 10 finishes in UFC fights, 9 of them in the first round, is going to be cautious. Sure bud. Another coach says that Julianna took it personally when people intimated that the win was a fluke.

Kai Kara-France wants to entertain, and he’s going do do just that against Brandon Moreno.

Moreno teases coach James Krause about shaving his arms. Krause says that Moreno is extremely coachable.

Nunes does media. She said she’s ready for anything. She makes some lion references. Derrick Lewis does media as well. He’s focused on having fun. He teases his striking coach a bit. Haha he tells John Morgan that he lost weight, “in the neck”. Morgan is laughing. “That’s the worst compliment I’ve ever got in my life!” Lewis bugs DC about his Popeye’s sponsorship while Cormier defends his Louisiana roots.

And that’s it! UFC 277 goes down Saturday night in Dallas.