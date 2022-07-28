UFC 277 video: Embedded, part 3 - ‘Damn gringos love wasting paper’

UFC 277 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the third episode for this weekend’s big show in Dallas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off at Fortis MMA with Amanda Nunes. The gym used to be an art gallery. Nunes was happy for some time off to heal up some injuries.

Kai Kara-France hits the mits a bit and talks again about wanting to bring another title home to City Kickboxing. His coach thinks it’s his time.

Julianna Pena is headed to Dallas with her team and daughter. His team bought her a bunch of candy so kiddo would be super hyper on the flight. Nice guys.

Brandon Moreno is leaving Vegas for Dallas. He arrives, and takes pics with fans. He says he misses his belly as he shows off his abs.

In the fighter hotel, KKF is listening to advice from Dan Hooker and Israel Adesanya on the big screen. He heads down and sees the event poster, the first one he’s ever been on. So he takes a pic of it. This the next big accomplishment for him, after seeing himself as a character in the UFC video game. He says the next poster will feature him with the belt.

And that’s it! UFC 277 goes down Saturday night in Dallas.