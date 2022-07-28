UFC 277 midweek odds: Amanda Nunes favored in rematch with Julianna Pena

UFC 277 is going down this Saturday (July 30th) from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Atop the PPV main card, we’ve got two belts on the line. One will be in the women’s bantamweight division, and the other happens to be an interim flyweight title fight. Let’s get tot he odds!

Despite getting submitted with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their initial meeting, the former bantamweight queen, Amanda Nunes, is favored to come out victorious this time around to reclaim her crown. Nunes’ moneyline is being offered up at about -265, with a $100 bet standing to see a total return of $137.74.

As for the current champ, Juliana Pena, she isn’t being given much respect in the odds department. It seems as though the bookies aren’t believing that lightening will be striking twice, with Pena’s betting line is situated around the +225 mark. Dropping a hundo on Juliana’s line could potentially earn a total payout of $325.

In the UFC 277 co-main event, we’ve got a high stakes rematch between the former 125-pound king, Brandon Moreno, and a man he already has a win over, Kai Kara-France. Moreno took a three-round unanimous decision over Kara-France back in 2019, but this time the UFC’s interim flyweight belt will be up for grabs.

Moreno is favored to best Kara-France again, and his moneyline is available in the -210 territory. A successful $100 gamble on the former champ would take home $147.62 altogether. As for Kai, he is playing the role of underdog in hist first crack at gold. He is on deck with a dog tag of +180, with a $100 bet thrown his way possibly enjoying a complete payout of $280.

Check out the UFC 277 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Be sure to check back in with Bloody Elbow to catch the final betting odds on fight day, as the moneylines tend to shift a bit following the weigh-ins. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our podcast content. Happy hunting!