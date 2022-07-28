UFC 277 video: Pena vs. Nunes 2 press conference live stream

We are just two days away from UFC 277 in Dallas, and it’s a championship doubleheader... sort of! The main event is an undisputed women’s bantamweight title rematch between new champion Julianna Pena and the woman she memorably dethroned last December, Amanda Nunes. In the co-main, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France square off for the interim men’s flyweight belt, with the winner eying a showdown with undisputed champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Before they go inside the Octagon and before they even go to the weigh-ins on Friday, there’s the matter of the traditional pre-fight press conference. The big names get their time to shine and talk to media, and you can watch the live stream of Thursday’s presser at the top of the page starting at 6 PM ET/3PM PT. Enjoy words being exchanged, questions being asked, and fans making noise in the stands!

Here’s who will be in attendance for the presser:

Julianna Peña – UFC women’s bantamweight champion

Amanda Nunes – UFC women’s featherweight champion and No. 1 women’s bantamweight

Brandon Moreno – No. 1 UFC flyweight

Kai Kara France – No. 2 UFC flyweight

Derrick Lewis – No. 5 UFC heavyweight

Sergei Pavlovich – No. 11 UFC heavyweight

Alexandre Pantoja – No. 4 UFC flyweight

Alex Perez – No. 6 UFC flyweight

Magomed Ankalaev – No. 4 UFC light heavyweight

Anthony Smith – No. 4 UFC light heavyweight