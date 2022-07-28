UFC contenders start crowdfunding for their ‘dream’ wedding through OnlyFans page

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington are a feelgood story in MMA. Two of the world’s best fighters, at strawweight and bantamweight, who found love while both competing in the UFC.

The pair have been a couple for many years now. But just recently, as revealed by Torres, the pair made it official — by getting married at a courthouse in Colorado.

MMA wedding announcements are something else pic.twitter.com/tqz5bNqnfH — KGB Activity ✨ (@KGBlmfao) July 28, 2022

Torres shared the news via social media writing, “Meet my beautiful wife!”

“Just call me Mrs. Pennington,” continued the post. “We made it official today. I married my greatest love. I can’t wait for these next chapters of life together baby.”

Torres then discussed her and Pennington’s goals for their wedding ceremony. She shared that the couple would be crowdsourcing funds for that event, via OnlyFans, with hopes of making the day as special as possible.

“We want the wedding of our dreams come Fall 2023,” wrote Torres. “You can help us make that dream come true and follow our journey by subscribing to our OFs page... Awaiting approval. Follow our adventurers, home life, behind the scenes, more of our personalities, and of course some cute pics.”

Torres and Pennington have been ranked in the top 10 or 15 of their divisions for most of their UFC careers.

Torres entered the promotion through The Ultimate Fighter in 2014 and has since fought a who’s who of strawweights. She’s coming off a split decision loss to Mackenzie Dern at UFC 273 in April. Prior to that she won three straight fights; versus Angela Hill, Sam Hughes and Brianna Van Buren.

She has 15 total UFC appearances (not including her appearances on TUF).

Pennington is also a tough veteran. She debuted for the UFC proper in 2013. In all she has fought for the UFC 16 times.

After beating Miesha Tate in 2016 Pennington booked a bantamweight title fight with Amanda Nunes. She lost that bout via TKO.

Pennington is currently on a four fight winning streak with wins over Marion Reneau, Pannie Kianzad, Macy Chiasson and Aspen Ladd.

The UFC’s revenue split to fighters is around 15%. If the $4 billion company shared revenue with athletes the same way the US’s other mainstream sports leagues do (50%, thanks to collective bargaining agreements), it’s possible that Torres and Pennington’s combined 31 pro fights and appearances on the UFC’s flagship reality show would have afforded them a dream wedding without needing to enlist a fan subscription service.