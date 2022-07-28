UFC spygate? Julianna Peña claims she caught Amanda Nunes red-handed

Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes are set to run it back this weekend in the main event of UFC 277. At the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, Peña will be putting her UFC bantamweight title on the line for the very first time.

Peña won the title in December, beating Nunes by second round submission. Between now and then the pair have been coaching opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter 30.

And during their time taping a reality show together Peña has gotten more familiar with Nunes. And it seems she isn’t too keen on what she’s seen. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ has already blasted her opponent for being “high maintenance”. Her latest charge against Nunes includes allegations of spying.

“Funny enough, I was watching her sitting in her van like watching my practices,” she revealed (ht Sportskeeda). “They got caught, they got caught big-time and once we saw them watching our practices, they threw the car in reverse and they high-tailed out of there and I’m like I see what you guys are doing there.”

“I don’t need to do any of that though,” continued Peña. “The most important thing is I can learn a lot just by listening to the fights and how they corner and the way they are instructing the fighters on how to move and what combinations to throw and stuff like that.”

Peña is a former TUF winner herself. She won that show in 2013, during the first season to ever feature women. After beating Jessica Rakoczy in the show finale she beat Milana Dudieva, Jessica Eye and Cat Zingano.

Those wins set her up to face future flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. She lost to ‘Bullet’ by armbar, but rebounded with a win over Nicco Montano.

In 2020 she lost via submission to ex-featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. She rebounded from that loss with a submission win over former title challenger Sara McMann.

The McMann win lead to her title shot and one of the bigger upset victories in UFC history.