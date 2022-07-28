The UFC is back on PPV this week with a card that, while not bad, seems unlikely to get many fans excited. The main event features a women’s bantamweight title fight rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes, with a rematch between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France for an interim flyweight title in the co-main. Derrick Lewis is back in front of home-state fans, and Anthony Smith will battle Magomed Ankalaev for the hopes of a light heavyweight title shot.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC 277 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

PPV MAIN CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes — At 1:19, Odds 26:08, Picks, Zane: Nunes, Connor: Pena

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France — At 27:23, Odds 41:16, Picks, Both: Moreno

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich — At 41:32, Odds 52:26, Picks, Both: Lewis

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez — At 54:18, Odds 1:04:50, Picks, Both: Pantoja

Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankalaev — At 1:06:00, Odds 1:17:35, Picks, Both: Ankalaev

ABC PRELIMS | 8pm/5pm ET&PT

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger — At 0:52, Odds 14:00, Picks, Both: Morono

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves — At 18:14, Odds 27:39, Picks, Both: Dober

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab — At 27:56, Odds 34:45, Picks, Both: Mayes

Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia — At 35:10, Odds 40:08, Picks, Both: Klose

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ET&PT

Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt — At 40:29, Odds 45:46, Picks, Both: Morales

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim — At 47:20, Odds 54:22, Picks, Both: Edwards

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria — At 54:29, Odds 59:06, Picks, Both: Negumereanu

Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond — At 59:44, Odds 1:05:00, Picks, Both: Cosce

