‘He’s got that Conor McGregor vibe’ - Dana White says Paddy Pimblett will fight on PPV card next

Rising lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett notched his third UFC win this past weekend in London via a second-round submission over Jordan Leavitt. Now 3-0 with the company and a massive hype behind him, the Liverpool native expects to be a pay-per-view attraction for his next fight.

“I know for a fact now I’ll be fighting on pay-per-views with Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and [Daniel Cormier] commentating,” Pimblett said after his Saturday night win.

As it turns out, Paddy “The Baddy” may be right, at least according to UFC president Dana White. During his media scrum after this week’s season premiere of Contender Series, White had this to say.

“To talk about championship stuff now it’s a little too soon, but he’s got that Conor McGregor vibe,” White said of Pimblett (quotes via MMA Mania). “When he walks, when he’s in the arena, the way that the fans receive him, the way that the media covers him. The way that the people who search for content.

“I think what we do next is we take him to either Boston or New York and he ends up on pay-per-view and then you bring him to Vegas.”

All of Pimblett’s three UFC wins have also earned him Performance of the Night bonuses. The former Cage Warriors FC champion currently holds a record of 19-3.