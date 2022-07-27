Video: Iranian Hulk goes wild at Kazakh Titan during chaotic face-off 

The Iranian Hulk is supposedly going to fight this Sunday. His opponent is a fellow known as the Kazakh Titan.

To sell their fight the pair faced off recently and it all went to hell. See below what happened when the two got up close and personal and Kazakh Titan palmed the Iranian Hulk in his face.

The fight is being promoted by Wicked N’ Bad and is scheduled to happen at Dubai P7 Arena on July 31.

Iranian Hulk vs. Kazakh Titan is the main event. The co-main is Jake Paul sparring partner Anthony Taylor vs. Ryan Taylor. Both these bouts are purported to held under standard boxing rules.

Iranian Hulk Sajad Gharibi gained internet notoriety around 2019. Since then he’s floated around the peripheries of combat sports, but has never actually competed.

He was due to face bodybuilder Martyn Ford in an event set-up by KSW, but that fell through for a myriad of reasons.

Kazakh Titan, real name Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, rose to internet fame for the same reasons Gharibi did — for having a very large and strong looking physique.

Bakhytovich said that after his fight with Gharibi he wants to take on Fedor Emelianenko in a fight in Kazakhstan.