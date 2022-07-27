UFC 277 video: Embedded, part 2 - ‘It’s all business’

UFC 277 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the first episode for this weekend’s big show in Dallas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with Amanda Nune playing with her kid in the fighter hotel, as per usual. Their baby gets more Embedded exposure than 98% of fighters. She says she feels like she should feel, which isn’t the same as last time.

Kai-Kara France arrives with his team. He wants to win over Texas just like he won over Ohio and bring home a third belt for his gym.

We head over to the PI in Vegas, where Brandon Moreno is doing fight simulation. He’s working with Marcelo Rojo.

Back to Chicago at Julianna Pena’s house. She does some zoom media with Paul Felder. She respects Nunes’ resume, but she will be ready for anything.

Back to Dallas, and Nunes is at the zoo. They’re checking out the elephants and giraffes. Kiddo is most excited about the lions.

And that’s it! UFC 277 goes own this Saturday night in Dallas.