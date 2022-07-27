UFC 277 video: Embedded, part 1 - ‘It’s the Pena power era’

UFC 277 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the first episode for this weekend’s big show in Dallas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with Brandon Moreno at his house, who is working out with his team. He said camp went great. He says that he considered a career as a chef briefly when he finished high school, but a variety of factors kept him on the fighting path. He loves to cook though. He has to trick his kids into eating vegetables.

We head way on over to Illinois with Julianna Pena. She briefly explains her path to the belt. She thinks she needs to defend the belt and close this chapter so people believe she’s the real champ.

Amanda Nunes arrives in Dallas with the baby. They entertain her with some Baby Shark. She knows the mistakes she made the first time against Pena and she’s going to correct them.

Back to Pena, who gets some paintings of her and gushes over them. Her coaches rave over her work ethic. Her head coach thinks no one can beat her at 125 or 135. No chance.

And that’s it! UFC 277 goes down this Saturday in Dallas.