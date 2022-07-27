‘They coaxed me out of my wheelchair’ - MMA legend Mark Hunt hints at boxing return at 48

Combat sports legend Mark Hunt is stepping back inside the squared ring at 48 years old. “The Super Samoan,” who is currently in Phuket, Thailand, recently sat down with The AllStar where he spoke about his current plans for a return, but without giving specifics.

“They coaxed me out of my wheelchair,” he said. And when asked what made him do it, he had a straightforward response”

“Money, of course. That drives me. I got lawsuits to pay, you know? Shit to look after, kids to feed. But I love competing. It’s been a long time. Still got the fire, cuz.”

The date and opponent for Hunt’s boxing return weren’t specified, but the bout is reportedly happening in Australia. And after weighing the potential upsides and downsides, he’s been happy about the deal he struck.

“I weighed the pros, I weighed the cons by miles,” Hunt explained. “They got me off the couch, (I’m) trying to get healthy. Good money, of course, and it’s on my terms. I was happy with the deal, there was no bullshit about it. Unlike some f—ng companies you deal with.”

As one of the respected combatants across prizefighting, Hunt feels he still carries a weighty name value these days.

“They got the old man out of the wheelchair, and they want to use me as a… ‘We’ll take his name,’ ‘cause I got a great name, you know? Even though it’s an old name, it’s a great name. But I’ll knock his teeth out,” he said.

“‘Cause this is what I do: knock teeth out.”

Hunt (13-14-1, 1 NC in MMA, 43-13 in kickboxing, and 0-2-1 in pro boxing) last saw action inside the boxing ring in December 2020 against Australia’s Paul Gallen. He lost via decision.