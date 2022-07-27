‘Go f—k yourself’ - Dana White defends $250K cash gift to YouTuber

A few weeks ago, UFC president Dana White gave ‘Nelk Boy’ Kyle Forgeard $250,000 in cold cash as a birthday gift. And with all the fighter pay criticism, it didn’t sit well with many.

White never got to address the flak he received until his Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. He began his response in a typical fashion.

“Let me set this record straight: first of all, all these people on the internet, go f—k yourself. I will spend my money however the f—k I want to spend my money. Mind your own f—ng business, number one.”

The UFC bossman then defended his actions.

“Number two, if you look at what Kyle and the Nelk Boys have done, as far as Howler Head and a lot of other things that they’ve done, those kids have never asked me for anything, ever. Never asked me for anything, and they couldn’t be better people,” White explained.

“Kyle has done so many things for me, and believe me, the $250,000 that I gave him for his birthday does not cover the amount of things that that kid has done for me.

“Don’t count other people’s money and mind your own f—ng business.”

Dana ended his statement by hitting back at whom he thinks is behind the said narrative.

“A lot of this is driven by the scumbag MMA media,” White said. “So what happens is they act like there’s this massive safe here in the UFC offices that says ‘Fighter Pay’ on it. And I go in there and I grab whatever I want out of the fighter pay.

“No, you f—ng pieces of shit. This is money that I actually have made over an entire career. And I will spend it however the f—k I want.”

The frustration behind the current fighter pay scale has been mounting over the years. Recently, it’s also been revealed that fighters only get about 17.5% of revenue share, unlike in boxing where fighters take home around 70%.