Filed under: MMA Squared: Three paths available to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 Each career is unique but the endings are all kinda familiar. By Chris Rini Jul 27, 2022, 9:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA Squared: Three paths available to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC 277 Chris Rini Chris Rini Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday. Chris In This Stream MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini MMA Squared: Three paths available to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 MMA SQUARED: Merit Doesn’t Matter in the new era, just money View all 327 stories Get the latest gear UFC 276 Metallic Gold Logo T-Shirt UFC 276 Shot Glass UFC International Fight Week T-Shirt UFC 276 Event T-Shirt UFC 276 Liquid Silver Logo T-Shirt UFC 276 Event T-Shirt (Women’s) Sean O’Malley Smoke Graphic T-Shirt Israel Adesanya Silhouette T-Shirt More From Bloody Elbow UFC 277 weigh-in live stream UFC 277 midweek odds: Amanda Nunes favored in rematch with Julianna Pena UFC 277 Embedded, part 4 - ‘It was a 10 percent version of Amanda’ Aspinall undergoing surgery for injured knee UFC 277 Embedded, part 3 - ‘Damn gringos love wasting paper’ Shevchenko predicts Nunes-Peña rematch Loading comments...
Loading comments...