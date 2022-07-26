‘I simply needed a new challenge in my life’ - Cub Swanson announces next UFC fight at 135 lbs

Cub Swanson has spent an overwhelming majority of his career at featherweight, but for his next fight, he’s venturing into new territory.

The 38-year-old Swanson announced on his Instagram account that he is going to compete at bantamweight. Jonathan Martinez will welcome Swanson to arguably the deepest division in the UFC.

“After 15 years in the Featherweight division I’ve decided to take my talents to 135 lbs,” Swanson wrote. Why??? I simply needed a new challenge in my life. October 15th I’ll be facing Jonathan Martinez in my Bantamweight debut.”

Swanson (28-12) is coming off an impressive first-round TKO win over the notoriously durable Darren Elkins at UFC Vegas 45 last December. He’s won three of his last four fights, with that one defeat coming against top-10 contender Giga Chikadze. After the Elkins win, Swanson signed a new contract to remain on the UFC roster.

Martinez (16-4) is quietly on a three-fight winning streak, with decisions over Vince Morales, Alejandro Perez, and Zviad Lazishvili. Perhaps his most notable to win to date came at featherweight against former UFC bantamweight contender Thomas Almeida, whom Martinez bested by decision.

No main event has been announced for the UFC’s October 15th card.