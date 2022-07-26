There haven’t been many fans of the Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev booking, with people seeing it as retaliation or a rough send off for the long disgruntled star’s final UFC bout.

Leon Edwards, who is Diaz’s most recent opponent, believes that the Stockton native deserves better, seeing that he already made the UFC a lot of money through the years.

“If I had to put money on it I’d probably go Khamzat – but I’d love Nate to get it done,” Edwards said on a media scrum in London. (Transcript via MMA Junkie). “He’s done so much for the company and I wish they gave him a veteran, a nice fight to bow out to.

“To give an up-and-coming guy that’s had four or five fights in the UFC, and a wrestler guy as well – I think they f—ked up. They should’ve gave him a better fight. But I would love Nate to get it done. But as I said, if I’m a betting man I’d probably go with Khamzat.”

Edwards beat Diaz last year, but maintains a healthy respect for his former foe that he also grew up watching.

“You can’t not like Nate,” Edwards said. “I wish him well in his career and whatever he wishes to do next, Jake Paul or wherever he decides to go.”