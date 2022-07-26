Mookie & Crookie Show 175: UFC London recap, a look at Poirier-Chandler

Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. We provide you with a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 175

UFC London sucked except for Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann - 6:25

NEWS ROUNDUP

Michael Chandler teases fight with Dustin Poirier is next - 22:05

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/07/ufc-news-michael-chandler-fight-news-coming-soon-could-be-dustin-poirier

Chris Wade tees off on PFL over fighter pay - 30:42

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/7/21/23214349/chris-wade-criticizes-pfl-over-playoff-pay-trashes-brendan-loughnane-being-a-patsy-for-the-promotion

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 39:48

Tofiq Musayev is a PROBLEM

https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1550681576014581761

ACA president stops a tournament bout mid-fight due to double timidity

https://twitter.com/VestnikMMA/status/1550583830230220800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander, and our show account Mookie & Crookie Show. If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.