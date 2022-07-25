UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 fight card

It’s a second pay-per-view fight week this month!

UFC 277 takes place on July 30th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and there are two title fights atop the card. In the main event, Julianna Pena rematches Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight title, only this time Pena is the defending champion after her shocking upset of Nunes last December. The co-main event is also a rematch, with former men’s flyweight champion Brandon Moreno challenges for the interim belt against Kai Kara-France. Moreno defeated Kara-France by decision back in 2019, but the stakes are higher this time around.

Rounding out the main card are heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich, flyweight contenders Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez, and a title eliminator between light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Magomed Ankalaev.

Here’s the full lineup for UFC 277, which like UFC 276 will also have prelims on ABC.

Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab

Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia

Early Preliminary Card (6 PM ET, ESPN+)

Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond