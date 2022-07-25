UFC 277: ‘Peña vs. Nunes 2’ & ‘Moreno vs. Kara-France’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest PPV event 2022 has to offer, UFC 277, which goes down on Saturday, July 30th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas Texas. In the main event, reigning UFC World Bantamweight defending Champion, Julianna Peña takes on former Bantamweight and current Featherweight Champion, Amanda Nunes, for a must-see rematch.

The co-main is sure to be a barnburner. We will be treated to the ‘Assassin Baby’ Brandon Moreno battling it out for the now UFC Interim Flyweight Champion, against the dangerous entity, Kai ‘Don’t Blink’ Kara-France.

As if that weren’t enough excitement for one night, the UFC is also showcasing much-anticipated non-title bouts between Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez, as well as phenom Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith in the main card opener.

Bonus excitement comes when Welterweights, Alex Morono and Matt Semelsberger are pitted against one another as the Featured Prelim, to wrap up a stacked Preliminary card.

UFC 277 main card of five bouts (including the two title bouts) airs live on ESPN+ PPV with a start time of 10/7PM ETPT, this is preceded by four Featured Prelims on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8/5PM ETPT, with the event starting off with four Early Prelims on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ at 6/3PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.