Aleksandar Rakic claims Jimi Manuwa sucker-punched him at UFC London, Manuwa responds

Back in June of 2019, then up-and-coming light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic was matched up against veteran striker Jimi Manuwa at a UFC event in Sweden. Rakic picked up a brutal head kick knockout win in just 42 seconds that day, and it ended up being the last MMA fight of Manuwa’s career.

It seems that there are still some unresolved issues between the two men though.

In a video released on Twitter, Rakic claims that he was sucker-punched by Manuwa as both men were leaving the UFC London event over the weekend.

“Jimi Manuwa, you piece of sh-t. You son of a b-tch. What a p-ssy move you did last night on me. Guys, I would just let you know that after the event at UFC London, the security was escorting me to the transfer back to the hotel, and ‘Mr. Still Sleep’ was sitting in my row at the end of the row, so I needed to pass by. And I pass by and he talked to me something – I didn’t really pay attention. I have nothing to do with that guy. For me, this is over. So I started to turn away and he sucker-punched me. And even in that close range he couldn’t catch my head. I think he caught me with the forearm on my neck.

“The security was so fast here and they separated us. Man, what a f—king p-ssy move. You knew that I would be alone in London by myself. You know that I had surgery nine weeks ago and you did this. Man, you’re such a bad loser. I want the people to know what a piece of sh-t you are. I’m going to stay in your head forever. I retired you, I knocked you out and the world saw that. So happy retirement, ‘Mr. Sleep.’”

Later on, Manuwa responded and didn’t deny that he took a shot at Rakic. But stated his reasons why he did it:

The fight is the fight and we all win and lose which is part of it. When u try to talk shit months after the fight on twitter like every one of the keyboard warriors I promised you I will slap you when I see you. I saw you last night, how dare u think I wouldn’t @rakic_ufc — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 24, 2022

You’d think after three years Manuwa could just let it go. But I guess not.