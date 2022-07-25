Fights on Tap: Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw, Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley among 18 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

UFC 277 is on Saturday! Julianna Peña defends her bantamweight championship against Amanda Nunes in a much-anticipated rematch, and Brandon Moreno returns for an interim flyweight title fight against Kai Kara-France. Sounds good, right? But before we get to that pay-per-view event, let’s look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized 18 fights this week, and the spotlight is on the bantamweights this fall.

Given its recent additions, UFC 280 is already one of the most stacked events of the year. Joining the lineup is a championship fight between Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw, and the wild card that is Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley (seriously, who saw this one coming?). Fresh off his first defense against Yan at UFC 273 this past April, Sterling meets Dillashaw, the former two-time champion who earned his championship opportunity with a split decision over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32 a year ago.

Yan is also in action for the first time since losing to Sterling, as he prepares to share the Octagon with the ‘Sugar Show’. O’Malley recently fought Pedro Munhoz to a No Contest after an accidental eye poke left the Brazilian unable to continue at UFC 276 in July.

Oh, and one more thing: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz is your headliner for UFC 279. I would be remiss if I didn't mention that here.

UFC 277 — July 30

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab — heavyweight

First rep. by ESPN

Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt — welterweight

First rep. by Andy Caballero

UFC Fight Night — August 6

Zac Pauga vs. Mohammed Usman — heavyweight

Brogan Walker vs. Juliana Miller — women’s flyweight

UFC San Diego — August 13

David Onama vs. Nate Landwehr — featherweight

First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency

UFC Paris — September 3

Taylor Lapilus vs. Khalid Taha — bantamweight

First rep. by Culture MMA

Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Christos Giagos — lightweight

First rep. by Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus — middleweight

First rep. by UFD Gym

Darian Weeks vs. Cédric Doumbé — welterweight

First rep. by Tudor Leonte of Sherdog

UFC 279 — September 10

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz — welterweight

First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba — light heavyweight

First rep. by Walker on his official YouTube channel

Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin — middleweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

UFC 280 — October 22

Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw — bantamweight

First rep. by Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley — bantamweight

First rep. by O’Malley on the DC & RC Show

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot — lightweight

First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos — women’s strawweight

First rep. by Raphael Marinho of Combate

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida — featherweight

First rep. by Red Fury MMA

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot — women’s flyweight

Chookagian vs. Fiorot was already confirmed, but shifted from UFC Paris to UFC 280 as per Alexandre Herbinet of RMC Sport

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 142 — August 13

Stephanie Evans vs. Jasmine Favero — women’s lightweight

Aaron Aby vs. Michelangelo Lupoli — flyweight

Josh Reed vs. Bogdan Barbu — bantamweight

Announced Invicta FC fights:

Invicta FC 49 — September 28

Jéssica Delboni vs. Jillian DeCoursey — women’s atomweight