UFC 277 video: Watch Countdown to Pena vs Nunes 2 full episode

UFC has released their trademark Countdown special to promote the upcoming UFC 277 pay-per-view event. The card will feature two title fight rematches in Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes 2 for the bantamweight belt and Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara France 2 for the interim flyweight belt.
Watch the full episode of Countdown to UFC 277 below, which previews the two title bouts in depth:
UFC 277 Countdown showcases two rematches, as bantamweight queen Julianna Peña puts her belt on the line against featherweight champ Amanda Nunes, and former flyweight king Brandon Moreno runs it back with Kai Kara France for interim gold. See these athletes train and prepare for their bouts on Saturday, July 30.
Loading comments...