UFC 277 video: Watch Countdown to Pena vs Nunes 2 full episode

UFC has released their trademark Countdown special to promote the upcoming UFC 277 pay-per-view event. The card will feature two title fight rematches in Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes 2 for the bantamweight belt and Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara France 2 for the interim flyweight belt.

Watch the full episode of Countdown to UFC 277 below, which previews the two title bouts in depth: