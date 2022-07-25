Drake is buying Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann Rolex watches after multimillion UFC parlay

This weekend’s UFC London card was already a big enough night for hometown fighters Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann. Both won their respective main card bouts and subsequently won $50K bonuses for Performance of the Night.

But their post-fight rewards aren’t ending there. Apparently, rapper Drake is giving the two fighters a Rolex watch each after winning a $2M wager on them.

McCann and Pimblett also confirmed their new shiny gifts at the ESPN post-fight show, where they said they sent a message to the musician on Instagram.

Drake is buying Paddy and Molly Rolex watches. #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/IPreTg7nNU — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 23, 2022

“Drake is buying me and Paddy a new Rolex,” McCann said.

“We messaged him on Instagram and he was like, ‘Yeah, yous are getting a Rolex,’” Pimblett interjected.

The 32-year-old McCann (13-4), who is on a two-fight win streak, defeated Hannah Goldy that night via first-round TKO. As for the 27-year-old Pimblett (19-3), he is on a five-fight win streak, with his last three happening in the UFC. He defeated Jordan Leavitt via second-round submission to collect his third straight Performance bonus.