UFC 277 Picks & UFC London Reactions | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC London: ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ REACTIONS — 1:40

Overall, this 14-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet submission, and nine hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included: FOTN (No Fight of the Night this week). POTN — Jonathan Pearce, Molly McCann, Paddy Pimblett and Nikita Krylov.

Here’s a look at the UFC London: ‘Blaydes vs Aspinall’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JULY 23

At 5:24 — 14. Curtis Blaydes (17-3) DEF. Tom Aspinall (12-3) — via TKO (injury) at 0:15 of the first round

At 13:52 — 13. Jack Hermansson (23-7) DEF. Chris Curtis (29-9) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

At 18:30 — 12. Paddy Pimblett (19-3) DEF. Jordan Leavitt (10-2) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:46 of round two

At 23:13 — 11. Nikita Krylov (28-9) DEF. Alexander Gustafsson (18-8) — via KO at 1:07 of the first round

At 27:02 — 10. Molly McCann (13-4) DEF. Hannah Goldy (6-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:53 of the first round

At 34:35 — 9. Volkan Oezdemir (18-6) DEF. Paul Craig (16-5) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 38:47 — 8. Ľudovít Klein (19-4) DEF. Mason Jones (11-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 39:34 — 7. Marc Diakiese (16-5) DEF. Damir Hadžović (14-7) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

At 41:02 — 6. Nathaniel Wood (18-5) DEF. Charles Rosa (14-8) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

At 42:43 — 5. Jonathan Pearce (13-4) DEF. Makwan Amirkhani (17-8) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:10 of the second round

At 43:50 — 4. Muhammad Mokaev (7-0) DEF. Charles Johnson (11-3) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 44:13 — 3. Jai Herbert (12-4) DEF. Kyle Nelson (13-5) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 44:21 — 2. Victoria Leonardo (9-4) DEF. Mandy Böhm (7-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 44:34 — 1. Nicolas Dalby (20-4) DEF. Claudio Silva (14-4) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

UFC 277 : ‘Peña vs. Nunes 2’ PICKS — 44:56

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our duo will go about predicting the UFC 277 PPV bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ PPV event will take place from The American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, this Sat, July 30th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change:

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. JULY 30 — 10/7PM ETPT (15 Cares)

13. The ReMatch for the UFC Bantamweight Championship: Julianna Peña (11-4) vs. Amanda Nunes (21-5) — At 1:02:26:14, 3 Cares

12. UFC Interim Flyweight Championship: Brandon Moreno (19-6-2) vs. Kai Kara-France (24-9) — At 59:20, 3 Cares

11. 285lbs: Derrick Lewis (26-9) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (15-1) — At 57:50, 3 Cares

10. 125lbs: Alexandre Pantoja (24-5) vs. Alex Perez (24-6) — At 56:45, 3 Cares

9. 205lbs: Magomed Ankalaev (17-1) vs. Anthony Smith (36-16) — At 55:49, 3 Cares (But Split)

ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT (0 Cares)

8. 170lbs: Alex Morono (21-7) vs. Matt Semelsberger (10-3) — At 54:24

7. 155lbs: Drew Dober (24-11) vs. Rafael Alves (20-10) — At 51:20

6. 265lbs: Don’Tale Mayes (9-4) vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab (3-0) — At 51:01

5. 155lbs: Drakkar Klose (12-2) vs. Rafa Garcia (14-2) — At 48:37

UFC FIGHT PASS PRELIMS | 6/3PM ETPT (1 Care)

4. 170lbs: Michael Morales (13-0) vs. Adam Fugitt (8-2) — At 47:55

3. 125lbs: Ji Yeon Kim (9-5-2) vs. Joselyne Edwards (11-4) — At 47:33

2. 205lbs: Nick Negumereanu (12-1) vs. Ihor Potieria (14-3) — At 46:56

1. 170lbs: Orion Cosce (7-1) vs. Blood Diamond (3-1) — At 45:53, 1 Care (Stephie)

