Muhammad Mokaev confounded over why ‘BS guy’ Paddy Pimblett gets so much attention

Muhammad Mokaev continued to impress this weekend, securing a unanimous decision win over Charles Johnson and extending his unbeaten record to 6-0. After the fight the Dagestan-born Brit took exception to how much attention another British prospect has been getting lately.

“There’s so many guys that don’t get a lot of media attention that should get it,” he said (ht MMA Fighting). “Example, Arnold Allen. It’s Leon Edwards. It’s Tom Aspinall. Nathaniel Wood. These guys are amazing, good examples. I don’t disrespect the media, but you give a bullshit guy like Paddy Pimblett attention.

“These guys never reach the top 15. Like, realistically, [if you understand MMA] he’ll never reach it. I don’t think he’s a great role model for young guys. Please follow Tom Aspinall, Arnold Allen, Leon Edwards, real men inside the cage and outside the cage. I’m proud to be on the same card as a man like Tom Aspinall.”

Mokaev continued on to express his disgust at Pimblett’s behaviour outside of the cage.

“This guy pulls his pants down. A man doesn’t do this. Women don’t do this stuff. Pulls his pants down, get fat, drink beer, like animal. Men in Liverpool, I know real Scouse people, they don’t do stuff like this. This guy is just too much. I’m not a hater, I just want to see a newer generation follow real men. If you talk about UK guys, there’s Tom Aspinall. There’s Arnold Allen. Leon Edwards. Men of the world, of what they’re doing, they will back you up.

“Not this guy, walk behind security when he sees a camera then he’s like a real guy, but when there’s no camera he’s hiding. I see this. I know this energy. I’m not some kid like, ‘Everybody push me to the cage, go fight please.’ I grew up crazy too.”

Mokaev and Pimblett have a long history of animosity.

In 2018 Pimblett tweeted that Mokaev was a “fraud” for carrying a British flag into his fights. “You’re not from here you idiot,” wrote Pimblett.

“You’re racist!” responded Mokaev. “I represent this country, what you gonna do about it?”

Pimblett responded to this saying that Mokaev should not be allowed to represent the UK if he was not born in the country. “That simple!” he claimed.

This isn’t the only time Pimblett has expressed anti-immigrant views online.

After a successful tenure with BRAVE CF, Mokaev debuted for the UFC earlier this year. In his first fight in the Octagon he submitted Cody Durden in under a minute.