UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon is here, joined by his co-hort, Eddie Mercado. We recorded for you on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC London: ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ 14-bout Fight Night event, which took place at the 02 Arena in London, England, UK.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Overall, this 14-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet submission, and nine hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included: FOTN: No Fight of the Night this week. POTN: Jonathan Pearce, Molly McCann, Paddy Pimblett and Nikita Krylov.

Here’s a look at the UFC London: ‘Blaydes vs Aspinall’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JULY 23

14. Curtis Blaydes (17-3) DEF. Tom Aspinall (12-3) — via TKO (injury) at 0:15 of the first round

13. Jack Hermansson (23-7) DEF. Chris Curtis (29-9) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

12. Paddy Pimblett (19-3) DEF. Jordan Leavitt (10-2) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:46 of round two

11. Nikita Krylov (28-9) DEF. Alexander Gustafsson (18-8) — via KO at 1:07 of the first round

10. Molly McCann (13-4) DEF. Hannah Goldy (6-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:53 of the first round

9. Volkan Oezdemir (18-6) DEF. Paul Craig (16-5) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

8. Ľudovít Klein (19-4) DEF. Mason Jones (11-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

7. Marc Diakiese (16-5) DEF. Damir Hadžović (14-7) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

6. Nathaniel Wood (18-5) DEF. Charles Rosa (14-8) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

5. Jonathan Pearce (13-4) DEF. Makwan Amirkhani (17-8) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:10 of the second round

4. Muhammad Mokaev (7-0) DEF. Charles Johnson (11-3) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Jai Herbert (12-4) DEF. Kyle Nelson (13-5) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Victoria Leonardo (9-4) DEF. Mandy Böhm (7-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

1. Nicolas Dalby (20-4) DEF. Claudio Silva (14-4) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

