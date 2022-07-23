‘Super impressive’ - Pros react to Molly McCann’s electrifying win at UFC London

Firstly, Volkan Oezdemir outstruck Paul Craig en route to a unanimous decision victory. Afterwards, Molly McCann knocked out Hannah Goldy to pick up another spinning elbow win at UFC London. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the matches.
Molly McCann vs. Hannan Goldy
What a fight!! Meatball season!!! #UFCLondon— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) July 23, 2022
Fuck yes molly— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 23, 2022
We want more meatball!!! @MeatballMolly Wow! #UFCLondon— Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) July 23, 2022
Super impressive win McCann! #UFCLondon— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022
The spinning elbow does it again for @MeatballMolly!!!#UFCLondon— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022
Nailed it with the elbow @MeatballMolly #UFCLondon— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 23, 2022
SPINNING BACK ELBOW… AGAIN!! #UFCLondon— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) July 23, 2022
Go on Meatball!!! #UFCLondon— Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) July 23, 2022
I LOVE MOLLY MCCANN!!!! #UFCLondon— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 23, 2022
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Paul Craig
This wizardry of potters dad. It’s +900 for the sub finish— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 23, 2022
How you gonna act like that before and then fight like you are scared for your life? #UFCLondon— Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) July 23, 2022
Why did no one teach Paul Craig how to finish a double leg??— Funky (@Benaskren) July 23, 2022
The Paul Craig way Pull guard and if I can't sub you or sweep you then fuck it you're just better then me #UFC #UFCLondon— John Maguire (@MaguireTheOne) July 23, 2022
Yeah Bear Jew is my guy but my arrogance cost me and I see that now!!!#liveandlearn— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022
What is Paul Craig doing ? He needs to take some chances on his feet. He is losing this fight by continuing to pull guard. Volkan up 2-0 and he is still doing it— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 23, 2022
Craig on his back more than Teen Mom #UFCLondon— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 23, 2022
Imagine getting all up in your opponents face at weigh ins and the start of the fight.... JUST to walk out and to pull guard 100 times.... #ufclondon— Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) July 23, 2022
