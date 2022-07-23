 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Super impressive’ - Pros react to Molly McCann’s electrifying win at UFC London

Molly McCann and Volkan Oezdemir scored wins at UFC London. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the matches.

By Lucas Rezende
Molly McCann knocked out Hannah Goldy at UFC London.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Firstly, Volkan Oezdemir outstruck Paul Craig en route to a unanimous decision victory. Afterwards, Molly McCann knocked out Hannah Goldy to pick up another spinning elbow win at UFC London. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the matches.

Molly McCann vs. Hannan Goldy

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Paul Craig

