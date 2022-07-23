‘Feeling bad for both’ - Pros react to Tom Aspinall’s injury, Curtis Blaydes’ TKO win at UFC London

In another disappointing main event, an injury ended matters early at UFC London. Just 15 seconds into the first round, Tom Aspinall suffered a knee injury and was unable to continue, handing Curtis Blaydes a TKO victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the unfortunate result.
Damn back to back weeks— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 23, 2022
Oh wtf #UFCLondon— Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) July 23, 2022
Anti climax . Hope he’s good man— LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) July 23, 2022
Two main events in a row like this?! WTF?? #UFCLondon— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022
Fuuuuck that sucks. #UFCLondon— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 23, 2022
Got to feel for both Aspinall and Blaydes right now. This was a huge fight for both of them.. #UFCLondon— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 23, 2022
Is there a main event curse going on right now? #UFCLondon— Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) July 23, 2022
Again…2nd weekend in a row. Feeling bad for both fighters #UFCLondon— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 23, 2022
I just saw a clip of Tom Aspinall's injury. I wish him a quick recover. God bless you and your family. You'll surpass— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) July 23, 2022
I know Razon and Aspinall would delivery #UFCLondon
Unfortunate ending to #UFCLondon , hope Aspinal recovers well.— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 23, 2022
Put some DAMN respect on CURTIS name.
