‘Feeling bad for both’ - Pros react to Tom Aspinall’s injury, Curtis Blaydes’ TKO win at UFC London

Curtis Blaydes defeated Tom Aspinall via injury TKO at UFC London. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
Curtis Blaydes defeated Tom Aspinall at UFC London.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In another disappointing main event, an injury ended matters early at UFC London. Just 15 seconds into the first round, Tom Aspinall suffered a knee injury and was unable to continue, handing Curtis Blaydes a TKO victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the unfortunate result.

