‘Krylov went berserker - Pros react to Nikita Krylov’s KO of Alexander Gustafsson at UFC London

Nikita Krylov made quick work of Alexander Gustafsson at UFC London. After landing a flurry of strikes and not giving his opponent any time to recover, the ‘Miner’ scored a first round TKO against the former title challenger. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the win.
Excited about the return od @AlexTheMauler #UFCLondon— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) July 23, 2022
Damn Krylov went berserker on him!— Funky (@Benaskren) July 23, 2022
Damn that was quick work— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 23, 2022
Let’s see what’s up #UFCLondon— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) July 23, 2022
Wow @NikitaKrylovUFC #UFCLondon— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 23, 2022
Daaaaaammn ok!!! Quick work on a legend #UFCLondon— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022
That was not I expected! Gutted for AG! Great win for Krylov #UFCLondon— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022
Not sure what is more difficult, to become a professional fighter or for a professional fighter to know he needs to stop being a professional fighter.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 23, 2022
