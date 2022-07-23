 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Krylov went berserker - Pros react to Nikita Krylov’s KO of Alexander Gustafsson at UFC London

Nikita Krylov TKO’d Alexander Gustafsson at UFC London. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the win.

By Lucas Rezende
Nikita Krylov TKO’d Alexander Gustafsson at UFC London.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Nikita Krylov made quick work of Alexander Gustafsson at UFC London. After landing a flurry of strikes and not giving his opponent any time to recover, the ‘Miner’ scored a first round TKO against the former title challenger. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the win.

