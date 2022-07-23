‘Baddy does it again’ - Pros react to Paddy Pimblett’s submission win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett continues his rise to stardom at UFC London. After a close first round, the ‘Baddy’ managed to catch Jordan Leavitt with a tight rear-naked choke and secure another submission win in the Octagon. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.
This mf about to twerk on paddy #UFCLondon @ufc— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) July 23, 2022
You see why @MarkTheOlympian wasn’t picked..— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 23, 2022
Hard round for leavitt. Lots of offensive wrestling. #UFCLondon— Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) July 23, 2022
6 for 6 so far . I thought paddy was gonna kill my parlay #UFCLondon— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 23, 2022
Beautiful— Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) July 23, 2022
Hopefully my guy Matt frevola @SteamRollaa gets the paddy next!! #UFCLondon— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 23, 2022
Good sub congrats to Paddy— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 23, 2022
Holly shit paddy the baddyyyyyy— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 23, 2022
Great fight. Hats off to Paddy. #UFCLondon— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) July 23, 2022
That arm trap from the back take was nasty! Creative threat from a defensive position on the cage, and big knee to the head. Jordan fought tough and made it interesting. Fun fight and well earned win. Nothing for Jordan to hang his head about. #UFCLondon— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022
Paddy does it again #UFCLondon— Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez (@CGutierrezMMA) July 23, 2022
Dang, submits the subber. Kids talented, hard to deny him at this point. #WinnerViaTeaBag #UFCLondon— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 23, 2022
Paddy dropped it like it’s hot then twerked on Jordan … damn ♂️ #UFCLondon— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 23, 2022
How can you not be happy for Molly and Paddy right now!!— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 23, 2022
Absolute rising stars!#UFCLondon
Paddy the Baddy does it again. Nice back take. Out-grappled a dude with a nasty ground game. Solid win. #UFCLondon— Joe Ellenberger (@JoeEllenberger) July 23, 2022
