‘Super smart’ - Twitter reacts to Jack Hermansson’s win over Chris Curtis at UFC London

In a three-round affair, Jack Hermnasson handed Chris Curtis his first Octagon loss at UFC London. After 15 minutes of mostly striking, the ‘Joker’ scored a unanimous decision win in England. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the bout.
Action man is about that action! #UFCLondon— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) July 23, 2022
Jack fighting super smart tonight. Curtis needs to cut the cage off a little more so that he can add some volume. He needs a finish! Go for it! #UFCLondon— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022
Chris needs to cut him off. Jack is doing a good job of fighting long, using his kicks and moving a lot laterally after the exchanges. #UFCLondon— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 23, 2022
30-27 Joker. Impressive win. Curtis flips him the double bird after the fight.— Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) July 23, 2022
Embarrassing stuff from Chris Curtis after a woeful performance.— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) July 23, 2022
Well deserved win for Jack Hermansson. #UFCLondon
It's not Hermansson's fault Curtis couldn't close the range and do any damage. Why would he stand in the pocket with a boxer who has KO power? #UFCLondon— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 23, 2022
Couldn’t of said it better myself!! https://t.co/C4QIHA5PL0— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 23, 2022
Curtis can be mad all he wants but good footwork cuts Hermansson off. Bad footwork chases him around. ♂️— Cody Gibson (@TheRenegade559) July 23, 2022
