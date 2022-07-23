 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC London video highlights: Paddy Pimblett chokes out Jordan Leavitt

Check out the full fight video highlights of Paddy Pimblett submitting and teabagging Jordan Leavitt at UFC London. 

By Eddie Mercado
Paddy Pimblett submitted and tea bagged Jordan Leavitt&nbsp;at UFC London
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The UFC London main card was the setting where the ever-popular lightweight, Paddy Pimblett, submitted Jordan Leavitt with a rear-naked choke in front of an electric home crowd. The finish came in the second round when Paddy used a funky arm triangle to deliver a knee to the face, and then from there he took the back to realize the submission. The English crowd erupted, and true to his word, Paddy delivered a Call of Duty style teabag to Leavitt to add insult to injury. Love him or hate him, Paddy makes it fun!

Check out our description of Paddy Pimblett stopping Jordan Leavitt with an RNC:

Rd.2-

Leavitt again looked to grapple in the second round. He pressed Paddy against the cage, grinding away while hunting for a takedown. Paddy was being stubborn and not allowing Jordan to get the fight down. Paddy locked up an arm triangle from a funky angle, and then blasted Leavitt with a clever knee. Paddy then took the back, trapped an arm with his legs, and sank a rear-naked choke for the tap! What a sequence!

Paddy Pimblett def. Jordan Leavitt by submission (RNC) at 2:46 of round 2: Lightweight

