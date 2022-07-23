UFC London video highlights: Paddy Pimblett chokes out Jordan Leavitt

The UFC London main card was the setting where the ever-popular lightweight, Paddy Pimblett, submitted Jordan Leavitt with a rear-naked choke in front of an electric home crowd. The finish came in the second round when Paddy used a funky arm triangle to deliver a knee to the face, and then from there he took the back to realize the submission. The English crowd erupted, and true to his word, Paddy delivered a Call of Duty style teabag to Leavitt to add insult to injury. Love him or hate him, Paddy makes it fun!

Rd.2- Leavitt again looked to grapple in the second round. He pressed Paddy against the cage, grinding away while hunting for a takedown. Paddy was being stubborn and not allowing Jordan to get the fight down. Paddy locked up an arm triangle from a funky angle, and then blasted Leavitt with a clever knee. Paddy then took the back, trapped an arm with his legs, and sank a rear-naked choke for the tap! What a sequence!

Paddy Pimblett def. Jordan Leavitt by submission (RNC) at 2:46 of round 2: Lightweight

