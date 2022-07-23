UFC London: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall betting odds

For the second week in a row we are being treated to an earlier than usual MMA event as UFC London is happening today from the 02 Arena in the U.K. The first prelim bout is scheduled for 12:00PM ET, with the main card beginning at 3:00PM ET. England’s own Tom Aspinall will be headlining the card in a five-round affair with the UFC’s #4 ranked heavyweight, Curtis Blaydes. Before that, though, let’s go take a look at the betting lines for this one.

This line isn’t that wide at all, but the oddsmakers still like them some Aspinall. Tom’s moneyline is circulating around the -140 mark, with a $100 gamble standing to see a total return of $171.43. Aspinall has yet to taste defeat inside of the UFC, but this will definitely be his toughest test to date... at least on paper.

As for the more seasoned Blaydes, he is playing the role of betting underdog here in hostile territory. His plus value is positioned at about +120, and dropping a hundo at those odds could potentially payout $220 altogether. Curtis is a hoss in the wrestling department, and only the most powerful punchers in Derrick Lewis and Francis N’Gannou have been able to take him out.

The bookies are fairly confident that this UFC London main event will not be lasting all 25 scheduled minutes. The prop bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ is posted up with a sizable favored tick of -360, with a +250 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option. Tom is just shy of being favored to finish Curtis, with the the exotic bet ‘Aspinall wins inside distance’ lurking at a line of +100. On the flip side of that, ‘Blaydes wins inside distance’ is locked in a bit further out at +215.

Check out the UFC London betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

