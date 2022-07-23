UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall live results, discussion, play by play

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and play-by-play (main card) as UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall goes down from the O2 in England.

The main event for this fight night will take place in the heavyweight division with possible title implications, as Curtis Blaydes crosses the ocean to take on Tom Aspinall in his home country. The co-main will see Jack Hermansson take on late replacement Chris Curtis in a middleweight battle. Crowd favorite Paddy Pimblett is also on the main card, taking on Jordan Leavitt.

This will be an ESPN+ show and is kicking off early due to the time difference. The eight-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at Noon ET/9am PT on ESPN+. The six-fight main card will stay on ESPN+ and that is scheduled to start at 3pm ET/Noon PT.

Main Card (3 PM ET, ESPN+)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

Chris Curtis vs. Jack Hermansson

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt

Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Paul Craig

Preliminary Card (12 PM ET, ESPN+)

L’udovit Klein vs. Mason Jones

Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic

Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson

Jai Herbert vs. Kyle Nelson

Victoria Leonardo vs. Mandy Bohm

Claudio Silva vs. Nicolas Dalby